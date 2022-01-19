Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Should Have Apologised to Pratik's Mother, Says Gauhar Khan

Bigg Boss 15 is fast approaching its finale after entertaining the fans for over three months. Now, the parents of the contestants are interacting with them on video calls. Recently Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were also seen attending these video calls from their parents.

While Pratik was seen introducing the housemates to his mother on the video call, Karan said hello to her. And that’s something former Big Boss winner Gauahar Khan has expressed her views on Twitter.

These comments come after Pratik and Karan were involved in a fight during which the latter called the former’s mother stupid.

“Wish Karan had the courage to call Pratik’s mom stupid to her face Kis moh se hello bola ???? sad. I really hope he apologised to her upon seeing her.”

Wish Karan had the courage to call pratiks mom stupid to her face … kis moh se hello bola ???? #sad . I really hope he apologised to her upon seeing her . 🙏🏻— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 18, 2022

Gauahar Khan in her tweet also said that if Karan was right, he should have said these words in front of Pratik’s mother. It is sad to see him not apologizing for his mistake but saying hello to her, she said.

Gauahar, during her recent visit to the house, was seen supporting Pratik Sehajpal. When Salman Khan asked who, according to her, deserved to win the show, Gauhar said Pratik.

Meanwhile, video calls of the family members are being attended by all the contestants of the show. Almost every contestant was seen getting emotional while talking to their family members.

In an earlier episode, Pratik Sehajpal had called Tejashwi Prakash “stupid”. Karan was seen asking Pratik to mind his language.

