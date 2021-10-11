Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra to Get Sweet Surprise from His Family on 37th Birthday

Bigg Boss 15 is keeping the viewers entertained with their daily dose of drama, fights, and love angles. While some contestants have made it clear with their gameplay that they are in the BB house to win, some are still struggling to find a firm footing in the show. Indian television heartthrob Karan Kundrra belongs to the former category. From entertainment to strategising in the task, the actor has showcased some incredible fighting spirit. Karan celebrates his 37th birthday today and he is locked in the Bigg Boss house, away from his friends and family.

An ETimes report informed that Karan’s family will most likely send him a birthday cake inside the house. A source told the new portal that Karan’s family is really proud to watch their son perform well in the reality show. Even though it will be hard for them to celebrate his birthday without him being around, they are happy that he is acing the game in every way.

Speaking about Karan’s performance in the show so far, it has been quite balanced. Though he went out of the line when he addressed Shamita Shetty as ‘aunty’ during a verbal spat, later he wholeheartedly apologised to the actress for age shaming her. Shamita, too, sportingly accepted Karan’s sincere apology and things got better between the two. Recently, the actor was seen schooling Pratik Sehajpal, who had to face the wrath for breaking the latch while Vidhi Pandya was inside the bathroom. Karan told Pratik that despite what his intentions were, an act like this was not acceptable.

Apart from the game, Karan’s bonding with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash is also being loved by the audience.

