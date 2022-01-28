Bigg Boss 15 Latest Episode Witnesses Live Audience; Tejasswi Prakash Calls Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’

Bigg Boss 15 is heading to its grand finale. And, as it is moving forward, the episodes are getting exciting. Adding to the chain of surprises, the BB 15 contestants have witnessed a live audience entering the house for the first time ever. The most recent episode had a high entertainment value, as the live audience was there to assess the housemates and choose the top six contestants of the finale week.

The audience is given the power to vote on who will be the next person to get evicted from the show. Bigg Boss is seen saying in an earlier released promo, “Janta finale week mein pehli baar finale week mein entry karke karayegi kisi ek ki exit." Currently, there are only seven contestants left inside the house. And,, they are - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant.

In the latest episode, the Bigg Boss house was transformed into a hotel, and the participants were required to complete chores given to them by the live audience after each buzzer. The episode had so many fun moments as well as some contestants throwing nasty comments at each other.

The live audience engaged with their favourite contenders and assigned them tasks. A task was given by Bigg Boss to Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundra, and Tejasswi Prakash during their first round. While performing the task, Tejasswi and Shamita got into a major fight, with Tejaswwi making some personal attacks on Shamita.

Tejasswi was asked to give Karan a massage. Then, in the middle of the task, Karan calls for Shamita sand said, “Ye kaisa hotel hai?” Shamita then offers Karan a massage. Well, this did upset Tejasswi and she ended up calling Shamita an “aunty.” Later in the episode, the Mohabbatein star also stated unequivocally that she has no interest in Karan and that she is completely into Raqesh Bapat.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of the Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan is slated for January 29 and 30.

