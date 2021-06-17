Bigg Boss 15 Likely to Be On-Air for 6 Months, Have New Wild Card Entry Every Week?

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television. Every year, a new set of celebrities participate in the reality show and garner attention mostly for all the wrong reasons. The reality show is currently gearing up for its 15th season. While the host of BB 15 is confirmed in Salman Khan, there are various speculations doing the round regarding the new season’s format and contestants.

If a report in SpotboyE is to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 will be on-air for almost six long months. The report also suggests that makers may launch the show on VOOT “with 12 contestants amongst which 8 will be evicted before it airs on COLORS TV." Also, to make it more interesting with every eviction a new wild card contestant will enter the house.

Bigg Boss 14 saw many changes in its format as the makers brought ‘challengers’ to compete against the fresh batch. Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, and Kashmera Shah entered as challengers. TV actress Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli were the finalists on the show.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Marda, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek and Nia Sharma are speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

