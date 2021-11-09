Bigg Boss 15: Love is in the Air as Karan Kundrra Gifts Tejasswi Prakash a Pendant

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is being loved by all fans and viewers of the show. When Karan had confessed that he has a minor crush on Tejasswi, the internet went frenzy. Their fans have nicknamed the duo –‘Tejran.’ The housemates and the guests on the show are often seen passing direct and indirect comments on them. There is no doubt that Karan and Teja are one of the most loved pairs in the ongoing season.

If you are a Tejran fan, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will for sure give you butterflies in the stomach, as Karan and Tejasswi will be seen sharing a romantic moment. The promo of the episode showcased Karan gifting an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi.

At first, Karan was seen teasing Tejasswi with a closed fist, which annoyed the latter. Moments later, he presented the gift to Tejasswi which left her in awe. She asked Karan to tie it around her neck as it will enhance the beauty of this gift and the two hugged each other. Love is in the air inside the BB house as Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty also go on a romantic date, during which the latter reminds her that this is their second date.

The upcoming episode will also see the introduction of the ‘VIP zone.’ Captain Umar Riaz has to take a strong decision, wherein he has to pick a few contestants for the VIP section, who will become direct contenders of the trophy. Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Karan, and Shamita will be seen convincing Umar to give them access to the VIP section.

Fans believe due to his commitment to Nishant Bhatt and Karan, Umar will definitely pick the two of them. Both Nishant and Karan played a vital role in making Umar the captain of the house.

