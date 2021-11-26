Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Teases Umar Riaz, Calls Rashami Desai 'Bhabhi'; Fans Loving 'UmRash'

Bigg Boss 15 fans are super excited to see former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai inside the house. Rashami has entered the BB15 house as a wild card, along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami was previously a finalist in the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

Fans are particularly looking forward to seeing Rashami’s equation with Umar Riaz inside the house. Rashami has been a good friend of Umar’s younger brother Asim Riaz, who was a second runner-up on the Bigg Boss 13. During the 13th season, Rashami and Asim became close friends after the latter’s fight with late Sidharth Shukla. Rashami also knows Umar from outside because of Asim. Therefore, the fans want to see how Rashami and Umar’s bond will turn out on the show. Besides, Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are also happy with Rashami’s entry. Both Karan and Tejasswi are good friends with Rashami.

A video of Karan and Tejasswi trying to tease Umar with Rashami has also gone viral on social media. In the video, both Tejasswi and Karan aka TejRan, as fondly called by fans, are telling Rashami that they have never seen Umar so happy in the house. “I’m happy because I know Rashami. Previously, all the wild cards were Shamita’s friends. So, I’m happy that finally, I know someone," Umar tells them. Karan then jokingly murmurs, “Aisi hi bhabhi maangi thi maine…" Fans were quick to notice the video and even gave Umar and Rashami a couple name “UmRash".

Meanwhile, after Simba Nagpal’s eviction on Wednesday, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 on Thursday. In the episode, comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa played ringmasters and made the bottom five do a crazy task. In order to be safe from the elimination, they had to try their best to gain the attention of the top five contestants Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, Pratik, and Nishant. The audience was even given a chance to vote for these contestants on the Voot app, as they watched the live feed. Post the task, Bharti and Haarsh declared Umar and Rajiv safe. While Jay, Neha and Visha were evicted.

