Bigg Boss 15: Manav Gohil Dispels Rumours of Participation, Says 'Not Doing it This Year Also'

One of TV’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, will soon be airing on Colors. October 2 as the premiere date has been locked by the makers and a probable list of contestants who have been approached and being finalised is doing the rounds in news reports.

Recently, it was claimed that actor Manav Gohil, who was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus, has been approached to feature in the 15th edition of Bigg Boss. News18 reached out to Manav regarding this and he claimed to be working on another project. Meanwhile, he also categorically denied being part of Bigg Boss 15.

In reference to his participation in Bigg Boss 15, Manav said, “I’m not doing Bigg Boss this year also. I’ve been getting a lot of calls and messages on social media about this, but no, the fact is I’m right now busy shooting for something else. I’m not a part of Bigg Boss 15."

Manav is a very popular name in the TV industry and has also worked in films lately such as Super 30, Baaghi 3 and

Tribhanga. Manav’s response seemed to hint that he has been pursued by the makers for long but time doesn’t look favourable.

Manav’s TV show Shaadi Mubarak went off air earlier this year. He and his nine-year-old daughter also had a bout with Covid in April and Manav was hospitalised for treatment as his condition worsened. He has now recovered.

Related | Manav Gohil on How He Dealt with Coronavirus and Got Admitted to Hospital in Time

On the work front, he is also shooting for a Gujarati film whose script is written by popular author Kajal Oza Vaidya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here