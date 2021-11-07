Bigg Boss 15: Meisha Iyer Evicted from Salman Khan's Show for Least Audience Votes

In the fifth week, the contestants nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 15 house were Umar Riaz, Nishant bhat, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Simba Nagpal. On the Saturday’s episode, host Salman Khan announced that Meisha has been evicted due to the least amount of public votes.

Meisha was asked to visit the confession room and make an exit from the Bigg Boss house. Her boyfriend and co-contestant Ieshaan couldn’t control his tears. She consoled and told him that if she wouldn’t get evicted, it would have been him.

Meisha was nominated by Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. These four contestants were saved by the former contestants - Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi, Guatam Gulati and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered the house last week.

Meanwhile, Meisha is popularly known as the ‘Splitsvilla girl’. She had also participated in Ace Of Space. She was another contestant, who had the same background as Bigg Boss OTT and first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15 Pratik Sehajpal since he too was seen in Ace Of Space.

