Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal Kiss in New Promo; Netizens Call Them 'Cheap'

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is almost synonymous to controversies. The current and fifteenth season only started last week but has already seen massive fights and controversies. The recent one happened on Monday, when a promo of the show aired on television. In the promo, contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal could be seen getting intimate. This, however, did not go down well with the audience who took to Twitter to express their concern. Netizens wrote that they were watching television with their parents when the promo aired and was awkward for them. Others also called for censorship.

In the promo, Ieshaan and Miesha can be seen sleeping on the same bed and talking to each other at night. In the next clip. They can be seen kissing each other passionately. A fan-page shared the promo on Instagram.

After the promo was aired, netizens flocked to Twitter to express their outrage. One Bigg Boss watcher wrote, “Please evict miesha and ishaan immediately. The promo started and they kissed passionately. And remote was in my mom’s hand. You can’t imagine how embarrassed I was ,it became parent child awkward moment." Take a look at a few reactions below:

Please evict miesha and ishaan immediately The promo started and they kissed passionately And remote was in my mom's hand You can't imagine how embarrassed I was ,it became parent child awkward moment Bhai ITNA tez to Usain bolt bhi Nahi Hoga .#BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 — Rohit, (@HappyRohit19) October 10, 2021

Bigg Boss is being too cheap. It is a family show and people watch it with family. This is just cheap of them to show people kissing on NTV. Due to such things they really miss out many interesting and entertaining things which should be shown in the episode!#BiggBoss15 #BB15— ~‍♀️ (@swetractionxx) October 10, 2021

Exactly ,it was disgusting ,content k nam par kuch bhi nahi dikha sakte ye log tv pr ,cheap drama— Afrin Saba (@AfrinSaba5) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile. Ieshaan and Miesha’s bond has blossomed from a friendship. In the previous episode, he could be seen standing up for Miesha after Donal Bisht called her unhygienic.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sahil Shroff was evicted. The current contestants in the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Meisha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

