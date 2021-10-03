Bigg Boss 15: Mouni Roy Gives Sizzling Performance, Welcomes Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt

Mouni Roy entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with a sizzling performance to the song Raat Ka Nasha, from Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s film Asoka. The actress appeared in a white flowing dress that enhanced her sensuous moves to the song that was the perfect fit for the jungle theme of the Bigg Boss house. After delivering her performance, the actress engaged in a conversation with the contestants, asking them to name their least favourite persons in the house. Based on their one-day interactions, the contestants took each others, names, which also led to a bunch of arguments within them.

Based on their opinions, Ieshaan Sehgal, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht emerged as the least favourite contestants. As a penalty, they were given the key to the main house, which is out of bounds for the ‘animals’ in the jungle. Mouni asked the trio to clean the house, saying that she would be living there. It turned out that not the actress, but three new entrants would be living in the house.

Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sahejpal and Nishat Bhatt, from Bigg Boss OTT, then entered the house with special benefits. Bigg Boss announced that the three of them would be the only ones with access to every area of the house and also be safe from elimination. The house captain would also be chosen only from among them. After handing over the main house to the three contestants, Mouni took her leave.

