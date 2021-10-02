Bigg Boss 15: Mouni Roy to Enthrall Viewers With Her Splendid Performance, Watch Promo

The highly-anticipated new season of Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday, October 2. The grand premiere night will be graced by several Bollywood personalities, with Salman Khan entertaining the audiences as usual. A promo released by the channel gives a glimpse of Mouni Roy’s enthralling performance for the premiere night. The Naagin actress can be seen flaunting her moves donning a white wavy dress.

The grand night will also feature Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Behind-the-scenes pictures of Salman and Ranveer show the duo interacting during the event. Ranveer will also give the audience a glimpse of his show by quizzing Salman. Salman, who has had an experience with quiz shows himself, will also be seen quizzing Ranveer. Salman can be seen wearing a navy blue suit with black pants and a shirt. On the other hand, Ranveer can be seen wearing a black tux with a white suit. Both the actors look dapper in their respective outfits.

This year, the show is set to have a jungle-based theme and before the participants get to enter the actual Bigg Boss house, they will have to survive the challenges in the jungle.

The live curtain raiser event of the show is being hosted by Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. The curtain raiser took the audience down memory lane as it featured highlights from the previous season. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’a enter journey was chronicled. The show also had Aly Goni, Devoolena, Rashami Desai and Pavitra Punia as guests stars.

Celebrities who will be performing in the show are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Sahil Shroff, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Afsana Khan. Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat will also be participating.

