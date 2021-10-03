Bigg Boss 15: Naagin Singer Akasa Says Pandemic Mentally Prepared Her for the Madness of This Show

You have heard her as Katrina Kaif’s voice in the song Aithey Aa in Bharat, watched her dance up a storm with Aastha Gill in Naagin and garner millions of views with Thug Ranjha on YouTube. Akasa Singh, or just AKASA, as she prefers her stage name to be, is one of the most popular voices in the Indian pop music scene currently. She is taking her musical self into the Bigg Boss 15 house this year, hoping to show the real person behind the mellifluous voice, on the show.

Ask her if she is prepared for the madness that Bigg Boss can be and Akasa tells us, “This discussion has been on for about five years to be precise and I guess it’s the kind of madness that you only figure out when you go inside. Because you don’t know the kind of people in there and how you might gel with them, so I don’t think you can ever be fully prepared.”

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty Shuts Down Participation Rumours Once and for All

Her mother is a big reason why Akasa said yes to the show this year. “My mom loves the show and has been watching it for many years. Before this I was busy, and maybe mentally I wasn’t prepared because I didn’t think I was a good enough contestant to do a show like this. I don’t know how to do all these mind games and everything, but I guess this year, the pandemic has made my frame of mind such that the I am all about ‘let’s see what happens’.”

Akasa is fairly popular on social media, and says that her Bigg Boss persona will be an extension of that. “I guess most people follow me on social media because I’m pretty open and unabashedly myself. On TV, more people will get to see that, and also my emotional side, or my angry side, which people haven’t seen. I call my fans part of my family, and I am hoping to grow that and I’m hoping to win more love through this show. And hopefully find a bigger family for my music as well,” she says.

She’s also planning to up the glamour quotient in the Bigg Boss house, but is unsure how much will be possible in the jungle setting that there is this season. “I love dressing up very much and I have told everyone that I’m going to do a fashion show inside. But with the jungle theme I am not sure how I’ll be able to execute it,” she says.

Here’s looking forward to Akasa’s fashion show in the jungle and a glamorous journey in Bigg Boss 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.