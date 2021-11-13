Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin's Accusation Against Karan Kundrra Irks Tejasswi Prakash, Says Will 'F**k Her Happiness'

The recent episode of the reality television show Bigg Boss 15 featured a face-off between wild card contestant Neha Bhasin and Karan Kundrra, sparking an extreme reaction from Tejasswi Prakash who threatened to “f**k” Neha’s happiness. Neha, who was in Bigg Boss OTT and recently entered the house, brought in her perspective of Karan and Tejasswi Prakash. To clear the air, Karan was seen approaching Neha in the recent episode.

He confronted Neha and asked, "Maine aisa kya kar diya yaar (What have I done?).” In the kitchen area, Karan asked Neha what she had to say about him and even warned her to be careful and said, "I haven't made any fake relationships over here."

Neha then accuses Karan and Tejasswi Prakash of sowing the seeds of mistrust and deception among fellow housemates, only to watch and laugh when they fight. Case in point, Neha mentioned when Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty were in an argument, Karan and Tejasswi were seated away and laughing. Neha added that this is the strategy of the duo who are close to each other in the show.

While Neha was levelling these accusations, Karan was seen laughing and smirking. This frustrated Neha, who went towards Karan and asked him to not laugh. The singer then called him a “fattu” (coward) who is “pretentious”, and asked him to remove the “facade he is maintaining” and reveal his “real side”. Neha asked him to come to the forefront and play. All this while, Karan kept smiling and listening to her. Neha’s accusations seemed to have irked Karan’s close friend and romantic interest Tejasswi.

In the next scene from the episode, Tejasswi and Karan were seen discussing the incident at the dinner table. Tejasswi warned Karan to not go and talk to Neha. The television actress also warned that if Neha continued to torment him as she did, she will “f**k her happiness”. The actress warned Karan to not go and make the first move with Neha.

Bigg Boss returned for its 15th season on October 2, 2021, with host Salman Khan.

