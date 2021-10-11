Bigg Boss 15: Nia Sharma, in Princess Elsa Avatar, Takes Stage With Salman Khan

It was all glitz and glamour with festive vibes on the “Weekend Ka Vaar" episode of “Bigg Boss 15" on Sunday. The show, which airs on Colors, saw contestants performing Garba on ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, the latest Navratri-themed song crooned by Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi. The actors in the original song video — Rahul and TV actor Nia Sharma — also joined the Bigg Boss contestants for the celebrations. The song released on October 8 has become an instant hit for its rap and Gujarati- Hindi lyrics.

Rahul Vaidya is the runner-up of Bigg Boss-14 while Nia Sharma participated in Bigg Boss OTT.

Garbe Ki Raat song has been uploaded on the Youtube channel Rahul Vaidya RKV and it is currently trending. So far, it has garnered over 2.5 million views since its release.

Nia graced Bigg Boss 15 in a powder blue lehenga. In the dress, she was looking like Princess Elsa from the animation film ‘Frozen’.

On Sunday, Nia and Rahul were joined by other guests — Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill — during the Navratri special episode of Bigg Boss 15. Yesterday, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get evicted from the house.

Nia became a well-known face after acing her role in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in many other TV serials, including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin. Nia made her OTT debut with Twisted, a Vikram Bhatt creation. She portrayed the character of a supermodel in Twisted.

Nia always knows how to entertain her fans. The Jamai Raja actor has over 6.4 million fans on Instagram. She often shares photos and videos that go viral.

