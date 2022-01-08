CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 15: Nia Sharma, Kashmera Shah, Neha Bhasin And Others Set to Enter Salman Khan Show
1-MIN READ

Nia Sharma, Debina Bonnerjee, Kashmera Shah, Neha Bhasin outside Bigg Boss 15 house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, and Vishal Singh will be entering the show to extend support to their favourite contestant.

It’s going to be a star-studded Weekend Ka Vaar this time on Bigg Boss 15. The popular television reality show is almost nearing its finale and the drama and entertainment quotient will be an all-time high this weekend.

Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, and Vishal Singh were clicked at the shoot location. They all will be entering the show to extend support to their favourite contestant.

Confirming her entry in the show Divya told ETimes that she will be going inside the house as a guest to support Karan Kundrra. She said, “It is a wonderful feeling because I got to experience it too. To go back to the house is lovely. It feels like it is calling you. I am going inside to support Karan Kundrra. There were a lot of things that need to be said about Karan and Teja (Tejasswi Prakash). So I will put across all that and give them some lessons, and reality check as a viewer."

Ex-contestant Rahul Mahajan is also expected to enter the house to support his friend Rakhi Sawant. Actress Debina Bonnerjee confirmed that she will extend her support to Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai. Neha Bhasin once again will enter the Bigg Boss house. As expected the singer will be seen supporting her friend Shamita Shetty.

Vishal Singh who was seen last week in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as a fake challenger will once again enter that show. He will support Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Kashmera Shah will also make her way into the house to extend her support to Tejasswi Prakash.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

first published:January 08, 2022, 09:32 IST