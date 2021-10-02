Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Helps Ranveer Singh Announce The Big Picture, Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla

Live now
Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE Updates: Reality show Bigg Boss is all set to enter into its 15th edition, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The show has opted for a jungle theme this time around. Salman has been seen donning the get-up of a forest officer in some of the promos that have been revealed to pique interest of the audiences ahead of the launch on Saturday. The show premieres on Colors on Saturday at 9.30 pm.
At the launch event of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan hinted that the show will run for close to five months this time around. Last season also it lasted for close to five months with Rubina Dilaik emerging as the winner.
Salman Khan said at the launch event earlier that it will not be easy for the contestants to face all the challenges this season as they have to spend five months away from their family and home.
Salman Khan will kick off the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV on Saturday night at 9.30 pm. Salman will be returning as host for the 12th time.
Bigg Boss 15 contestants will have to find their way to the house through a jungle like set up which will be full of fun obstacles.
At the curtain raiser of Bigg Boss 15, live on VOOT, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal revisits the last season of Bigg Boss and how the contestants helped each other survive.
Ahead of the grand premiere of the show, the makers have dropped a series of promos from the much-awaited episode. The makers unveiled a promo wherein Asim Riaz reunites with Salman after two years on Bigg Boss stage. Asim will come on the show to support his brother Umar Riaz, who is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15.
As we gear up for the Bigg Boss 15 finale tonight, here's looking at some moments when host Salman Khan lost his temper on the show.
Salman Khan, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010, will be earning Rs 25 crores for 14 weeks and 28 episodes in season 15.
On Colors TV channel, like always, the audience will get to see the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 15 at 9.30 pm on Saturday.
The highly anticipated fifteenth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is finally here. In the show, some of the biggest celebrities of the Indian television industry will be locked up inside a house for over three months. This year, the confirmed and reported contestants' list is making fans excited as it will include some of the most loved celebrities.
Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will set Bigg Boss 15 stage on fire with their energetic charm. Ranveer, the host of The Big Picture, will be seen quizzing Salman and asking questions based on a few pictures. Watch the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 15, tonight 9.30 pm on Colors.
The new season of Bigg Boss has got everyone guessing how the house that inhibits the contestants will look like. Take a look.
Salman Khan's role as a host in Bigg Boss has catapulted the controversial reality show to unprecedented success which has only kept growing over the years. Over the seasons, we have also seen him getting dramatic on the stage, which involves crying over an elimination or taking over cleaning duties. We take a look at some of the over-the-top Bigg Boss moments of Salman when we almost could not believe it was him.
The confirmed contestants entering the show are Bigg Boss OTT finalists Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat and television actress Donal Bisht. Actors Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, singers Akasa Singh and Afsana Khan are also be participating in Bigg Boss 15.
Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan are also expected to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The three gorgeous ladies will reportedly be making entries with their own tribes, fitting this year’s theme ‘Jungle Mein Sankat’. Last year, Gauahar had entered the house as a senior along with Hina Khan and late Sidharth Shukla as seniors.
