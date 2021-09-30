Bigg Boss 15 Promo Confirms Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh as Contestants

Bollywood ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan is all set to return to your TV screens with the 15th season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Just like all years, tremendous speculations have been going around on the possible contestants of the show for this season as well. Several fan pages of the reality show have predicted a rough list of contestants who are expected to enter the BB house this year. Earlier, the channel had shared a video that gave a glimpse of a couple of actors but did not fully reveal them. However, considering the excitement of people, makers have unravelled the identity of a few contestants.

A new promo of Bigg Boss 15 has confirmed two contestants of this season, in the form of TV actress Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa Singh. The promo begins with singer Akasa’s famous song Naagin playing as she features in a glamorous avatar. Laterin the video, Tejasswi is seen grooving to the song Paani Paani. The promotional video for Bigg Boss 15 can be viewed on the digital platform, Voot. A couple of fan clubs have also shared it on Instagram.

Akasa is a famous singer and performer best known for her songs Naagin and Kheench Meri Photo. She had also lent her voice in the song Aithe Aa in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat. On the other hand, though Tejasswi is an engineer by qualification, she has been acting for nearly a decade. The actress has worked in shows like Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Karn Sangini. She had earned praises for her determination and fighting spirit during her stint in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

During the finale of Bigg Boss OTTthat took place earlier this month, Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15 as he chose to quit the race for Bigg Boss OTT winner’s trophy. Several media reports have also stated that Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also be seen in Bigg Boss 15 house.

