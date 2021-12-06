Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Rakhi Sawant, Riteish Singh Argue As he Gets Emotional For Devoleena

Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant, who is in the Bigg Boss house for the third time, has entered the 15th season as a wild card with her husband Riteish Singh. On the first day, Ritesh was seen praising his wife and showering love on her. However, since then all has not been well among the couple, with Riteish constantly rebuking Rakhi and telling her not to lecture him about the game.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, one of the VIPs, is seen getting emotional in front of Ritesh and speaking about her own marriage. Upon seeing Devoleena cry, Riteish also starts crying.

Rakhi appears to have taken exception to the entire matter, questioning Riteish on his closeness with Devoleena, asking why he got so emotional for her. On this, Ritesh says, “I cannot change my nature for the sake of the game.” While Rakhi is adamant that he should not trust anybody blindly and especially not Devoleena, Riteish is seen sticking to his stand and defending his actions.

However, as Rakhi persists, Riteish is seen getting irritated and telling Rakhi off, asking her not to interfere too much in his game. The promo of the two fights is currently garnering a lot of eyeballs on social media.

Rakhi and Riteish reportedly got married two years ago, but the latter has come in front of the world for the first time in the Bigg Boss house.

