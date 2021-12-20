Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Evicted in Double Elimination Weekend

On Sunday’s episode of reality show Bigg Boss season 15,the audience witnessed eviction of two contestants -Ritesh Singh and Rajiv Adatia. The two contestants were brought into the show as wild card contestants. Ritesh, who happens to be the husband of fellow Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant, entered the house last month, while Rajiv who is rakhi brother of another Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty had entered the show earlier in October.

Sunday’s double eviction came after no eliminations took place in the Bigg Boss house for two weeks. Besides Rajiv and Ritesh, other contestants who were nominated for this week’s elimination were Abhijeet Bichukale, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat.

Ritesh’s elimination came at a time when his disrespectful behaviour towards Rakhi came to the fore. Initially, Ritesh and Rakhi’s relationship was seen as a breath of fresh air as the Bollywood celebrity revealed the identity of her often obscured husband. However, as weeks went by, Ritesh’s rude behaviour towards Rakhi was off-putting for many. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan also schooled Ritesh for not treating Rakhi with respect. Salman told Ritesh that the world knows him because of Rakhi and he is invited on the show also because of his wife. Salman also asked Rakhi, why she was tolerating such a behaviour from her husband, to which she replied that she was scared that Ritesh might leave her forever and shift abroad.

When Salman announced Ritesh’s eviction on Sunday, Rakhi was left in a fearful state. The 43-year-old entertainer was worried about Ritesh leaving her and flying off abroad. Rakhi was seen requesting Ritesh to not leave her.

Meanwhile, London-based model and entrepreneur Rajiv's eviction came as a shock to many inside the house. Shamita and fellow contestant Rashami Desai were seen bidding an emotional farewell to him.

