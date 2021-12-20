Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Says Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Will Definitely Get Married

Bigg Boss 15 is in news for the romantic relationship of contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Fans lovingly refer to them as TejRan and they have never shied away from confessing their feeling for each other, be it front of Salman Khan or other special guests that enter the house from time to time.

While fans are rooting for the couple in the reality show, their co-contestant Rajiv Adatia, who has been evicted in the recent episode spoke on Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship. “Karan loves her a lot. You can take it from me that they will definitely get married. If not, I will become the pandit and get them married inside the Bigg Boss House,” Rajiv said.

On his eviction, Rajiv told IANS, “I’m extremely shocked. I was playing the game the way I am. I wasn’t making plans, or wasn’t strategising. So, I have always just been me, and I think that worked for me in the show. I really have no idea why I came out. I thought about staying a little bit longer, but especially with the seven people nominated, and among them Abhijit Bichukale was there, why it happened to me is really strange."

Rajiv and Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh both are evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Other nominated contestants are Karan, Tejasswi, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and Abhijit Bichukale.

