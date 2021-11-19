Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia's Sister Deepa Says His Brother is Not Shamita Shetty's 'Puppet’

Rajiv Adatia, the model-turned-entrepreneur, has entered the Bigg Boss 15’s house as the first wild card contestant. In a short span, he impressed everyone after showing his humorous side and exposing Vishal Kotian's truth that he has been using Shamita Shetty for his success in the show. Rajiv was born and brought up in London. He is also actress Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother. In several instances, housemates criticised him for playing the game inside the house under Shamita’s influence. Now, Rajiv's sister Deepa Anand has asserted that her brother Rajiv is not Shamita's puppet. However, she said that Rajiv’s relationship with Shamita is very old and personal.

Deepa also talked about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan's accusation of being inappropriately touched by Rajiv during a task and about the bashing of Pratik Sehajpal by show host Salman Khan for passing below-the-belt jokes about Rajiv.

Commenting upon Bigg Boss 15 contestants' accusation that Rajiv is playing the game under Shamita’s influence, Deepa told Etimes, “Rajiv has a strong and very old bond with Shilpa Shetty didi as well. If he doesn’t agree with Shamita didi he tells her and does what he feels. He’s not scared of her.”

Asserting that Rajiv is not playing the game under anyone’s influence, Deepa said, “There are also many things where they think alike. He’s not her puppet. Just because he agrees with some of the things which Shamita says doesn't mean he is her puppet,” she added.

Deepa said that her mother was “very upset” after Afsana alleged that Rajiv touched her inappropriately. She said that the family was hurt and there were misunderstandings.

“I made my mother understand that it is a game and you have to take things with a pinch of salt,” she said while adding that her brother is not that kind of a person who will touch anyone with wrong feelings.

Deepa also talked about the behaviour of contestant Pratik who has been schooled by Salman Khan many times. Deepa said that she felt that Pratik do not realise that he is going too far and hurting someone’s feelings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.