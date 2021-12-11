Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Blushes As Husband Ritesh Locks Lips With Her; Housemates Go 'Woah'

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh shared a sweet peck on the lips in the Bigg Boss 15’s garden. The couple were discussing their marriage and life with other contestants like Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash. The housemates were encouraging them to kiss. To Sawant’s surprise, Ritesh did not shy away from this public display of affection. The kiss left Sawant a blushing mess, which was not lost on her fellow contestant Karan as he teased that Ritesh did something that the rest of India could not.

(Image courtesy: Twitter)

Sawant’s entry into the 15th season of Bigg Boss has already created a lot of buzz, especially since it was announced that she was entering with her husband. Sawant, who had been a contestant in Season 14, was seen talking to her fellow housemates on the rumours surrounding her husband. After revealing that she was married through her Instagram, she had to face accusations of it being a publicity stunt. She told her fellow contestants that she had asked her husband to appear on the show to quash these allegations.

Even after entering the contest as a wild card with Ritesh and publicly sharing his identity, the rumours have not died down. Recently, the circulation of pictures of Ritesh with his first wife has been garnering a lot of media attention. Adding fuel to the fire, his ex-wife Snigdha Priya accused him of physical abuse and violent behaviour. Snigdha went on to suggest that the marriage was solely for money and that she will expose him. On the other hand, there are reports that suggest that the marriage is in fact fake and Ritesh is a cameraman who is posing as her husband.

Sawant’s official Instagram account also posted some of these accusations, making us wonder if they will break off the marriage in the Bigg Boss house. However, this sweet gesture seems to suggest otherwise and has brought a moment of peace in an otherwise rumour riddled marriage.

