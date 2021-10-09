Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Makes Fun of Contestants in 1st Weekend Ka Vaar, Leaves Salman Khan in Splits

The first week of Bigg Boss 15 is about to come to an end, and Salman Khan will be seen interacting with the audiences on the first Sunday Ka Vaar of this season. While some of the promos released by the channel show Salman schooling some of the housemates including Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal, the atmosphere will not be going to be tense throughout the episode. Bollywood actress and entertainer Rakhi Sawant will be appearing on the weekend’s episode and will be entertaining the housemates and the audiences alike.

A recently released promo shows Rakhi make fun of all contestants and their gameplay, which leaves Salman in splits. the housemates, too, could not control their laughter at Rakhi’s words. Salman also jokingly mentioned that Rakhi and Karan Kundrra would make a good couple.

Rakhi Sawant also pulled Simba Nagpal’s leg by saying that Simba did not get his prey yet, instead he has become the prey. Take a look at the clip:

Rakhi Sawant was also a participant in the previous season of Bigg Boss. Earlier, a promo released saw Salman school Pratik Sehajpal for breaking the latch of the bathroom while Vidhi Pandya was in the shower. “Pratik, you are looking like a fool," Salman tells the Bigg Boss OTT finalist as the promo begins.

The Bollywood superstar appears to be fuming at Pratik for saying that the latter would not care for his sister or mother either on the show. “The game is above mother and sister," Salman exclaims. Salman further says had Vidhi wanted she would have tarnished Pratik’s image, before angrily adding, “Agar meri behen hoti toh main…"

This time the housemates include some popular names like Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Akasha Singh and Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

