Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to Cut All Ties With Husband Ritesh?

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh are wildcard contestants on Bigg Boss 15

Reports state that Rakhi Sawant will break her marriage with Ritesh in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 and tell the audience that she will leave him forever.

Entertainment Bureau

After being questioned about her husband’s existence and being accused of having a fake wedding, Rakhi Sawant finally shut down all controversies and rumours when her husband Ritesh appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant. On his entry, the housemates were intrigued to know their love story and he revealed that they had met over WhatsApp and couldn’t stay together post their wedding due to the pandemic induced lockdown. However, viewers are still not convinced that Ritesh is actually Rakhi’s husband.

And to add fuel to the fire, a recent report suggest that the actress is going to announce separation from him in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. A report in TellyChakkar states that she will break her marriage with Ritesh and tell the audience that she will leave Ritesh forever.

On the other hand, some fans of the show are speculating that Rakhi’s husband is a cameraman from the Bigg Boss team. Although there has been no official confirmation from either Rakhi or Ritesh, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming episode has in store for them.

Meanwhile, Ritesh caused a drama between him and the Karan Kundrra-Tejaswi Prakash duo, raising several questions on the authenticity of their relationship. Tejaswi was also seen complaining to Karan that Ritesh’s body language makes her feel uncomfortable. Pratik Sehajpal was also seen supporting Tejaswi on the issue.

When questioned further, Tejaswi said, “He came over to me and started talking to me in an overly friendly manner. He even held my hand. Also, his body language was problematic.” Tejaswi further added that while Rakhi and Riteish always talk about Indian culture, they behave in the worst way possible.

first published:December 03, 2021, 20:22 IST