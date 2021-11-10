Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat Admitted to Hospital After Immense Pain Due to Kidney Stone

Raqesh Bapat had to exit Bigg Boss 15 house mid-way after he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones. The actor recently entered the house as a wild card entrant along with singer Neha Bhasin. While Raqesh was a Bigg Boss OTT finalist, Neha was in the top 6.

Sources close to the show informed ETimes that Raqesh suffered pain on Monday night and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house located at Filmcity, Mumbai, on Tuesday (November 9) afternoon. Raqesh has currently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. He is currently under observation and is expected to return to the show after recovery.

Meanwhile, the recent episode of Bigg Boss season 15 reunited Shamita Shetty with her beau Raqesh for a romantic date. The couple, who formed a romantic connection during Bigg Boss OTT, was seen having a candlelight dinner in the latest episode of Bigg Boss on Tuesday.

Unlike some other couples in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss who have proposed and even married inside the show, Raqesh does not have plans of proposing to Shamita on national television. Before returning to the Bigg Boss house, Raqesh said, “I will never propose Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion.”

The 43-year-old actor said that whenever something like that has to happen, it will happen away from the public glare and in a private space. The actor had also revealed that he and Shamita would be focusing on their individual games inside the show.

