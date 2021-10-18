Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat, Anusha Dandekar to Enter Salman Khan's Show as Wild Card Contestants?

It has been just two weeks since the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 returned to our television screens and the drama is already higher than the previous season. Now, to add more to it two wild card contestants might enter the house who can change all the equations of the housemates in the show. If reports are to be believed, Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat and Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar might enter Salman Khan‘s show.

Anusha is also offered a hefty amount to be a part of the popular reality show, reports say. Karan and Anusha parted ways after six years of relationship. She recently accused him of cheating.

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat who recently divorced his wife Riddhi Dogra formed a bond with Shamita in Bigg Boss OTT. Their budding romance was appreciated by the audience but also became the reason for fights in the previous Bigg Boss house. However, the duo was spotted in each other’s company several times after the show ended and before Shamita entered Bigg Boss 15.

This season, the housemates have been facing a lot of flak from the audience and Salman Khan alike for their unruly behaviour and foul language. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, salmon confronted singer Akasha Singh and lashed out at her for her derogative comments. They have also been criticised a lot of times for physically abusing their fellow housemates.

However, this week saw no elimination owing to Dussehra. The current contestants in the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhat, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Meisha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

