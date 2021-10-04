Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat Sends Best Wishes to Shamita With Romantic Reel, Shilpa Shetty Goes 'Aww'

Raqesh Bapat has sent his best wishes to Shamita Shetty for her Bigg Boss 15 stint. Raqesh, who formed a close connection with Shamita on Bigg Boss OTT, shared a romantic Reel of them performing an intimate dance on ‘Ranjha’ from the film Shershaah.

Sharing the Reel, Raqesh wrote, “It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out! @shamitashetty_official." Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty was quick to like the video and dropped an adorable comment on Raqesh’s post. “Awwwww," wrote Shilpa alongside two evil eye emojis. Actor Arjun Bijlani and singer Neha Bhasin also dropped red heart emojis on the post.

Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat on Shamita Shetty’s Entry, ‘I’m a Little Worried That She is Going Alone’

Both Raqesh and Shamita were in the finals of Bigg Boss OTT, which concluded on September 18. While Shamita was declared the second runner-up, Raqesh was in the top 4. Shamita and Raqesh got close to each other on the show and even confessed their feelings for each other.

Raqesh Bapat Confirms Meeting Shamita Shetty’s Mother and Shilpa Shetty: ‘They’re Lovely People’

Now, Shamita is currently seen on Bigg Boss 15, where she has Bigg Boss OTT participants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat for company. In an interview with us, Raqesh said that he was a bit worried for Shamita as she’s going to be alone in the house. Shamita was extremely close to Raqesh and Neha Bhasin in BB OTT, but both her friends ain’t there in Bigg Boss 15.

“I told her to be calm. I’m a little worried that she is going alone. I have told her not to overreact or react to things that people say or do. It is going to be task-oriented. It is not life and death. You don’t have to take it so drastically or to the heart," said Raqesh on what he advised Shamita before she headed to Bigg Boss 15 house.

