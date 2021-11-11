Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Slams People for 'Making Fun' of Afsana Khan's Emotional Breakdown

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss season 15, Afsana Khan is seen having an emotional breakdown after learning that she was played by her co-contestants during a VIP zone task. As per a video going viral on social media, Afsana Khan is seen shouting at Shamita Shetty for targetting her. Afsana threatens to make life hell for everyone and says that if something happens to her, they would be responsible.

The singer also starts hitting herself and crying hysterically. Jay Bhanushali tries to calm her down, saying that her being upset is justified but she should get a hold of herself. As he is speaking, Afsana is seen picking up a knife from the kitchen slab and threatens to harm herself. Jay and other housemates rush to save her.

Reacting to Afsana’s situation, former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai tweeted, “More painful that such a good talent and no one knows what she’s going through. Inside out people only judge and for what? We all learn from our own and others’ mistakes. Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. (Nobody is completely clean).” Rashami also said that Afsana should be given her space and respect nonetheless.

Replying to Rashami’s tweet one user asked, “Is this about Afsana? Then yes, I agree that they should not sensationalise such promos as it can be disturbing for viewers to watch.”

Responding to this Rashami tweeted, “Unhone dikhaya but logo ne mazak banaya. (They showed it, but people made fun of her). Really sad.”

This is not the first time Afsana Khan has had an outburst. Even before she entered the house, she had a panic attack leading her to back out from the show. However, after receiving treatment, she joined Bigg Boss 15.

