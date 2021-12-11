Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's Ex Arhaan Khan Calls Her 'Sympathy Gainer,' Receives Backlash

Rashami Desai’s personal life was one of the most discussed topics in Bigg Boss 13. Her former boyfriend Arhaan Khan entered the show as a wild card, and during his stint, it was informed to Rashami that he was already married and had a kid. Salman Khan was the one who brought forth the past of Arhaan and turned out to be a huge source of strength for Rashami. The actress later thanked Salman for saving her from a bad situation. “He was like an angel in my life. I can never thank him enough. I won’t have words to express what Salman sir did for me," Rashami had said.

Rashami and Arhaan had an ugly breakup on national television which was followed by a series of allegations from both sides. Now, Arhaan has once again taken a jibe at Rashami by calling her an “attention seeker" and “sympathy gainer". Rashami is currently a participant in Bigg Boss 15. She entered the house as a wild card.

Reacting to her gameplay, Arhaan tweeted, “You guys think she’s Changed? No dear wo Wahi Attention, Sympathy Gainer hai #AisiLadki you know if you Know #BiggBoss15." (sic) The tweet was posted from an unverified handle, @imArhaanKhan.

Arhaan received huge backlash for his tweet, with Rashami’s fans calling him out for being “shameless".

Meanwhile, Rashami has been grabbing many eyeballs for her close bond with Umar Riaz on the show. Rashami has been a good friend of Umar’s younger brother Asim Riaz, who was a second runner-up on the Bigg Boss 13. During the 13th season, Rashami and Asim became close friends after the latter’s fight with late Sidharth Shukla. Rashami also knows Umar from outside because of Asim.

