Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's Mother Reacts to Actress' Breakdown After Umar Riaz's Eviction

Rashami Desai’s mother has opened up about her bond with her daughter’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz, who was recently evicted from the house. Rashami was inconsolable when Umar’s eviction was announced by Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan. She had an emotional breakdown, so much so that housemates had to ask for medical help from Bigg Boss.

Now, Rashami’s mother Rasila Desai has reacted to Rashami’s breakdown. “Her crying just shows how much she valued her friendship with Umar. But I know she will bounce back and I know like her fans call her she will be that lone warrior in the house, who will win and come outside," Rasila Desai told ETimes in an interview.

Host Salman Khan announced Umar’s eviction on last Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, making it one of the most shocking eliminations this season. Umar had indulged in a fight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task earlier in the week. Bigg Boss, instead of eliminating him on the spot for breaking the rule of the house, left it to the audience to decide whether he deserves to be on the show or not.

Defending his brother’s action, former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz recently told paparazzi, “It’s not the first time that unfair decision has been taken on the show. Umar ka toh dhakka kuch dikha bhi nahi, and the thing was woh instigate hua tha usse, fir uska reaction tha (Umar’s push wasn’t even visible. He was actually instigated and his push was a reaction to that instigation)."

