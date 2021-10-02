Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty Shuts Down Participation Rumours Once and for All

Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 launch, strong rumours have been doing the rounds that actress Rhea Chakraborty has been approached by the makers for participation in the new season of the controversial reality show. Now, Rhea has clarified on such hearsay and said on social media that she is not part of the show, hosted by Salman Khan.

Rhea wrote in her Instagram stories, “I believe there are some rumours about me being part of TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to such rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss."

Earlier, it was reported that makers of Bigg Boss have offered Rhea Rs 35 lakh per week if she agrees to be on the show. However, the rumours have been only dying down ahead of the premiere on October 2. Now, it is confirmed that she is not a participant in this season at least.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to be premiere on Saturday, with Ranveer Singh joining as the special guest. Ranveer, who’s slated to present his own show, The Big Picture, will use the Big Boss 15 platform to promote it. He will be seen asking Salman questions based on film, and then both will reveal the concept of the upcoming show, which will also be aired on COLORS.

Salman will also introduce the contestants and dance in his own inimitable style to the track ‘Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai’ in tune with the jungle theme of Bigg Boss 15. Salman will have candid interactions with the contenders as well before sending them off.

