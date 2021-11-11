Bigg Boss 15: Ridhi Dogra Asks Audience to Vote Out Vishal Kotian for 'Mocking' Raqesh Bapat

Actress Ridhi Dogra has lashed out at Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian for “mocking" her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat behind his back. Raqesh recently entered the BB15 house as a wildcard contestant. The ‘Tum Bin’ actor is dating his BB15 co-contestant Shamita Shetty. The duo formed a romantic connection during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT.

Ridhi, who previously approved Raqesh’s bond with and Shamita, expressed her displeasure on social media after Vishal made a perosnal comment on her ex-husband. Ridhi was reacting to a video in which Vishal was seemingly trying to say that Raqesh has got lucky as he is dating Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita. Vishal was also heard saying that now Raqesh would do many shows with the help of Shilpa and Shamita’s popularity.

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Mom Sunanda Shetty Calls Vishal Kotian ‘Snake’ for Bitching About Her

Reacting to the video, Ridhi wrote, “There are those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ and those playing with truth and a game’s spirit.

Audience - Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl (people) out. Simple. Period." (sic)

There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it 'funny' & those playing with truth and a game's spirit. Audience - Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period. https://t.co/pGDvVo0oXw— Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) November 10, 2021

Shamita and Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty also dubbed the footage “distasteful" by calling out Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, and Karan Kundrra who were sitting and laughing at Vishal Kotian’s comments in the video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.