Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff Remembers Sidharth Shukla Before Entering the Show

After Bigg Boss OTT, the televised version of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan is back on air. To add a twist to the tale, this season the contestants will have to battle it out in the jungle before they get to enter the main Bigg Boss house. Ahead of the show, we had a chat with actor Sahil Shroff who never thought he would be a part of the show but now is looking at it as something that will challenge him.

“I’ve always shied away from expressing who I really am. I thought it is about time now to be yourself and the challenge of how I’m going to expose myself internally," he revealed to News18 as his reason for accepting the show’s offer.

He expressed that right now he is not focused on winning, rather he is thinking of surviving the challenges. And Sahil says that he has a lot of grit, that will help him take on the challenge.

“I have got a lot of grit, an understanding of who I am, and I have the ability to understand when I’m wrong or right, and adapt myself to a particular situation. I am a fun-loving guy, you can’t change me. I’m gonna have fun either way, whether I’m arguing or not. I live like that every day, and I try and bring the best out of myself," said the Don actor.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan to Welcome Contestants Into This Jungle Themed House, Take a Tour

However, he is not wary of the controversies or the tough competition and considers himself to be his competitor. “I’ve never cared for competition. I’m going to be competing with myself in there. That’s the worst or the best one. So I think getting over myself will be the hardest part."

So, does he look up to anyone for inspiration before taking on this challenge?

Sahil answered he is not the one to look up to anyone or follow them but the only participant he appreciated was late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was also the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He said he was the only one close to his personality inside the house.

“I don’t look up to anyone. I have known Sidharth Shukla in the past. We were not very close but we worked together. Whenever I was around him or whatever we did, he was a fun guy. He was himself. He was reserved, but he was out there. And I kind of saw that same guy in Big Boss, and I thought ‘it is a game but there’s someone who’s closer to who he is than what he’s not.’ So I thought, if I’m going to do this I’ll be myself," Sahil Shroff said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.