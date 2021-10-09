Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Calls Pratik 'Fool' in 1st Weekend Ka Vaar, Says 'Agar Meri Behen Hoti...'

Bigg Boss 15 will have its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight, October 9, where host Salman Khan will be seen taking a class of housemates. The first promo of the episode is here and it seems Pratik Sehajpal is in deep trouble. In the new promo, Salman schools Pratik Sehajpal for breaking the latch of the bathroom while Vidhi Pandya was in the shower. “Pratik, you are looking like a fool," Salman tells the Bigg Boss OTT finalist as the promo begins.

The Bollywood superstar appears to be fuming at Pratik for saying that the latter would not care for his sister or mother either on the show. “The game is above mother and sister," Salman exclaims. Salman further says had Vidhi wanted she would have tarnished Pratik’s image, before angrily adding, “Agar meri behen hoti toh main…"

Meanwhile, Vidhi Pandya got support from all the housemates who slammed Pratik for his action. Pratik had broken the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was still inside. She came out and complained to Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali and others. She then confronted Pratik.

Tejasswi Prakash told Pratik that even though his intentions were not bad, it was not okay to do something like this. “It’s a scary feeling as a girl, Pratik," she told him.

Pratik, in his defense, said he doesn’t care if there’s someone inside the washroom or not and he did this for the ‘game.’

