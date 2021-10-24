Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Introduces Rajiv Adatia As First Wild Card Contestant

Model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia, who is also the rakhi brother of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Host Salman Khan introduced Rajiv as the show’s first wild card entrant on Saturday’s episode.

Born and brought up in London, Rajiv is a former model, businessman, and social media influencer, who has been a face of numerous domestic and international brands and holds a degree in arts and psychology. He is also a trained actor and has studied Performing Arts in London. Rajiv’s Instagram profile features photos with the who’s who of Bollywood including Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Neetu Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sonu Sood, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Bipasha Basu among several others.

Bigg Boss 15: Who will Get Evicted from Salman Khan Show’s This Weekend?

Even before his entry on Bigg Boss 15 stage, several actors including Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Bipasha Basu, and Karan Tacker wish him luck for his stint on the reality show.

After Rajiv came on stage, Salman quizzed him about the current Bigg Boss 15 contestants. While Rajiv said that he finds Vishal Kotian “two-faced," he called Shamita “loyal and entertaining". He termed Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz as “clueless". Talking about Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv said he is like Nariyal (coconut) who is hard from the outside but soft from the inside. He also advised Ieshaan Sehgaal to come out of his shell.

In an interview with India Today, Rajiv spoke about whether he would support Shamita inside the house. He said, “Even though I am her rakhi brother, I am going in as a contestant. I might be like her brother outside the house, in fact, even inside the house. However, I will treat her as my competitor. If I get any chance to help her, I will make it a priority. However, it is a game, and I am going in to win."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.