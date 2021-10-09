Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Joins Yohani to Sing Manike Mage Hithe, Gives it His Own Twist

Bigg Boss 15 will see its first Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday evening, with superstar Salman Khan coming to school the contestants. Many guests are set to arrive on the stage but internet sensation Yohani, who has gone viral for her track Manike Mage Hithe, will be the one to watch out for. She will be singing the song on the stage solo and later Salman will join her.

Salman, who himself sings and loves music, will be seen jamming with Yohani as they sing a few lines of Manike Mage Hithe. Salman, unable to follow some of the lines of the Sri Lankan songs, sings ‘Hangover’ and ‘Sridevi’ and Yohani laughs over it.

Yohani is basking in the glory of her success, as she is getting constant calls for singing offers in India. “There are so many opportunities and offers coming from India," she said.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Yohani shared that she did not foresee Manike Mage Hithe trending all over when she created the song. Meanwhile, actress Rakhi Sawant will also be joining the Bigg Boss stage during the Navratri week and have a chat with the housemates. The boys will be seen showing off their abs on the camera for a game while Salman has a laugh over Rakhi’s antics.

Salman will also be criticising Pratik Sehajpal for trying to break the door latch when co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath inside.

