Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Lambasts Abhijit Bichukale for Yawning Before Him

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is never short of drama and this week's episodes are not going to be an exception. As per a promo released by Colors TV, host Salman Khan will be seen losing his temper at some of the housemates. Salman will be lambasting contestant Abhijit Bichukale first after he was seen yawning during housemates' interaction with the host.

In the promo, Salman discusses how the housemates' irresponsibility got the 'ticket to finale's task cancelled. Abhijit is then seen yawning and Salman asks him to go to the bedroom and sleep. Abhijit walks to the bedroom and stands at the door insisting that he will stand there. Abhijit apologises to Salman but that only adds to his anger and he yells, "Ye sab mere samne nahi chalega. (This won't work with me)."

The promo later shows Salman getting angry at Shamita who raises her voice to explain her point about the task. However, Salman gets visibly upset and shouts after which Shamita cries and walks out.

Watch it here:

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week will feature the New Year celebration at the Bigg Boss house. Several special guests including yesteryear’s superstar Dharmendra, comedian Bharti Singh and Bijlee Bijlee fame Palak Tiwari will be seen making an appearance on the show.

One of the promo shows Dharmendra and Bharti's interaction with the housemates as they inform the contestants that a snake had bitten Salman. Dharmendra jokes that it must have been a 'saapni' (referring to a female snake) who bit Salman. Bharti then jokes that the snake was probably sent to Salman's farmhouse by Colors TV for the promotion of the Naagin serial. The comedian then suggests a unique way of avoiding snake bites to Salman.

Meanwhile, in Thursday’s episode, Rashami Desai was seen breaking down in tears after Rakhi Sawant asked her about the reason behind her divorce from Sandish Sandhu. Rashami refused to comment as it would impact Nandish's life as well, and was seen crying while sitting at the poolside in the garden area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.