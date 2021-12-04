Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Lambasts Shamita Shetty for Mocking Abhijit Bichukale’s Name

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of this week's Bigg Boss 15 will see Raveena Tandon making a special appearance as a guest. The actress will be seen having fun moments with host Salman Khan and the contestants before things go berserk. As per the latest promo released by Colors TV, Raveena will be seen playing a game where contestants will have to name who they think has been the 'Bigg Boss Ka Gunahgaar' (culprit) in the last week. Following this, Rashami Desai names Abhijit Bichukale as the 'Bigg Boss Ka Gunahgaar' for calling Shamita Shetty his “paer ki jooti”.

The comments infuriate Shamita who confronts Abhijit then and there. She complains to Salman about how Abhijit has been abusing her on the show. Countering the allegation, Abhijit says that Shamita has been making fun of his surname and mocking him. Abhijit admits that he had said “Aisi ladkiyon ko main jooti par rakhta hoon,” in response to Shamita's previous comments.

Following this, contestants including Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia stand up and warn Abhijit to not cross the limits.

Abhijit walks out of the room and expresses his desire to leave the show as he packs his bags in the bedroom. Meanwhile, host Salman intervenes and tries to pacify the situation by telling Shamita that Abhijit had not abused her but his efforts yield no result. An emotional Shamita tells Salman that she was not on the show to take abuse from others.

Seeing the situation getting out of hand, host Salman gets angry and reprimands Shamita for name-calling Abhijit on the show and reacting badly.

“Kisi ke Bulane se aap ho jati ho kya?” asks an angry Salman, lambasting Shamita for her comments made on Abhijit where she said why is he (Abhijit) even here.

The end of the promo shows Salman exclaiming, "Lanat hai!".

Abhijit, who is a winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, had entered the show as a VIP guest along with Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai.

