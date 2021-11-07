Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Makes Fun of Maine Pyaar Kiya Co-star Bhagyashree for 'Collapsing' on Set

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw Maine Pyaar Kiya actors Salman Khan and Bhagyashree together. Bhagyashree was the special guest on the show on Saturday night. She along with Salman recalled some shooting moments from their popular movie together. The movie is more special for Bhagyashree as it marked her debut in Bollywood. Her chemistry with Salman Khan was also quite appreciated then.

Both actors recreated some moments from the movie on the show once again. Sooraj Barjatiya’s directorial Maine Pyaar Kiya was released in 1989. Along with Salman it also features Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo and others in supporting roles.

Beside this, Bhagyashree also talked about her son Abhimanyu Dassani and his latest film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. When Sanya Malhotra asked Salman and Bhagyashree to recal some unknown facts from the shoot time. To this Salman playfully asked Abhimanyu, “Kya yeh abhi bhi behosh hoti hain?" Bhagyashree was left red-faced and said, “I only collapsed once on the shoot. I had 105 temperature and despite that I did not cancel shoot. I collapsed on the set and Salman held me."

Salman recalled another incident when he scared Bhagyashree with a set person by pretending to be aghost and knocking on her door. He said, “That was another time she passed out."

Meanwhile, Miesha Iyer was asked to visit the confession room and make an exit from the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Miesha wasn’t surprised when Salman took her name, and she stood up and hugged everyone. On hearing Miesha’s name for eviction, Ieshaan Sehgaal couldn’t control his tears. Miesha hugged and kissed him and consoled him. She stayed strong and told him that if she wouldn’t get evicted, it would have been him.

Salman hinted that another eviction may take place today with Ekta Kapoor joining in with Naagin show heroines.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.