Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Remembers Sidharth Shukla on Birth Anniversary, Dedicates Weekend Ka Vaar Episode to Him

On his birth anniversary on December 12, Salman Khan remembered the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and dedicated the episode to him. He started the episode by speaking about the actor. He said that today is the birthday of the Bigg Boss winner who is not with us anymore and showed the audience a montage of various moments of his journey inside the show. He then called him irreplaceable.

Salman added, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day. Aur aaj ka episode aapke naam". Apart from Bigg Boss 13, he had also returned on the show for the next season as a senior and made an appearance in Bigg Boss OTT.

The actor passed away in September this year following a cardiac arrest.

Sidharth’s Bigg Boss co-participant and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, too, remembered him on the day by sharing a picture of him. The Punjabi actress was very vocal about her feelings for the Balika Vadhu actor, and he too expressed that he deeply cares about her. Fans even coined the term SidNaaz, to address them both although they never directly confirmed their relationship.

Shehnaaz shared a picture of Sid on social media where she edited it to add angel-like wings on Sidharth and added a beam of light falling on it. In the photo, he showcases his evergreen, infectious smile. She did not caption the photo.

The rumoured couple’s last on-screen appearances were in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

