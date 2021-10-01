Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Reunites With Asim Riaz on Stage; Their Banter Leaves Umar Riaz in Splits

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is set to return to his hosting duties for Bigg Boss, which will see the premiere of its 15th edition on October 2. Ahead of the grand premiere of the show, the makers have dropped a series of promos from the much-awaited episode. On Friday, the makers unveiled a promo wherein Asim Riaz reunites with Salman after two years on Bigg Boss stage. Asim will come on the show to support his brother Umar Riaz, who is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15.

In the promo, Salman Khan can be seen pulling Asim’s leg by teasing him for his accent. During Season 13, Salman would often mock Asim for his Australian accent. Needless to say, fans got super excited to see the duo on the Bigg Boss stage once again. While one wrote, “Asim seems more excited than Umar," another fan commented, “Wow, Salman Khan and Asim Riaz together!"

Asim Riaz became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where he was declared the first runner-up. Umar is a doctor by profession and was recently seen in music videos, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. Sharing his excitement about participating on the show, Umar earlier said, “I can’t be happier as I have always loved Bigg Boss. I just want to tell everyone that bawal hoga (there’ll be chaos)."

The upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show will have a jungle theme and contestants will have to survive many “sankats (difficulties)" before they enter the main house.

The other confirmed contestants entering the show are Bigg Boss OTT finalists Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat and television actor Donal Bisht. Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are also participating in Bigg Boss 15.

