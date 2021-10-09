Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Says 'Raj Kundra Samajh Gaya', Shamita Shetty Reacts

During the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan was in his usual flair, throwing around punches and schooling the contestants. It was the beginning of Navratri festivities and Salman was dressed in a sky blue kurta pyjama and entertained the contestants with his funny talks.

During a conversation with Nishant, in which he explains how he was going wrong during the game teaming up with Pratik, Salman referenced to Raj Kundra, saying “Raj Kundra samajh gaya". Shamita, who is the sister-in-law of Raj, who was arrested in a case relating to publication and production of porn films, reacted by laughing and making a shy face.

Salman had also jokingly talked about him and Sanjay Dutt getting ‘maximum lifelines’ during the Bigg Boss premiere episode, seemingly referencing to their brush with the law.

Earlier, Shamita, who had entered the Bigg Boss OTT house when Raj had just been apprehended by the authorities, opened up on the trolling she faced for her brother-in-law’s arrested over the alleged porn racket case.

She had said, “It was very difficult for me the first time around, because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it’s better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn’t want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, ‘The show must go on’."

