Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Says Simba Nagpal's Popularity Has Sky-rocketed Due to His Personality

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was in his usual flair has he schooled Jay Bhanushali on his performance in the show. Salman gave a long lecture on how he has been under-performing since the start and he is not rising as one of the favourites in the show. The faults in his gameplay were pointed out by Salman first, followed by Neha Bhasin who said that his friendships were not real. Salman said there is problem with Jay in bringing out his personality and he was looking left out among the housemates.

While speaking about Jay, Salman also praised Simba Nagpal in the show and pointed out that his popularity has sky-rocketed since he has entered the house. Salman said that Simba’s personality was winning the hearts of the audiences even though he is not visible in the show very much. Simba was visibly very happy on hearing this.

Simba was involved in a physical fight with Umar in one of the previous weeks when he pushed him in the pool. Following this, Simba was penalised and could not participate in the task in which the members were allowed to enter the VIP zone. Now, in the coming week, even Simba will be allowed to become a member of the VIP zone.

In this week, Raqesh Bapat has left the house following his medical condition. Raqesh might return after he gets well. It turned out to be a source of major disappointment for Bigg Boss 15 fans, who have been waiting to see if he and Shamita Shetty have the same chemistry between them as was evident on Bigg Boss OTT.

Meanwhile, Afsana Khan was also evicted from the house for indulging in physical and verbally abusive behaviour.

