Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Schools Tejasswi Prakash For Her Comments Against Show's Makers, Calls Her ‘Unfaithful’

On Saturday night’s episode of Big Boss 15 - Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Tejjaswi Prakash over her comments related to the channel and the show. Tejjaswi called out Colors TV for bias towards Shamita Shetty. A promo from the episode featured an angry Salman giving Tejjaswi an earful. He called her ‘dishonest’ and ‘unfaithful.’

Salman, who has been hosting the reality show for over a decade now, doesn’t shy away from showing his anger. The host often points out the mistakes of the contestants and advises them on their actions. Season 15 is no different. Salman bashed contestants for not performing the tasks, getting physical inside the house and passing indecent comments. In the latest promo of Weekend ka Vaar, Tejjaswi was facing Salman’s wrath.

In the promo video, Salman pulled up Tejjaswi for accusing the channel of being bias towards Shamita. Slamming Tejjaswi, he said, ‘Jis thali mein khate hain, usi thali mein koi ched krta hai?’ He also asked her to stop playing the ‘sympathy card.’ Tejjaswi defended herself by saying that she doesn’t need sympathy from anyone. However, Salman asked her to ‘shut up’.

Bringing up her relationship with Karan Kundrra, Salman also said that she doesn’t even respect Karan. During Friday’s episode, Tejjaswi was seen getting angry at Karan for not taking a stand for her in front of Rakhi Sawant. To which, Karan asked her to not teach him what to do.

The promo also reveals the entry of Gauahar Khan as a guest. She will be given the interesting task of ranking the contestants. During the task, Tejjaswi and Nishant Bhatt will get into a verbal spat in front of Gauahar and Tejjaswi will ask Nishant to ‘shut up’ and will tell him that even Gauahar wants him to shut up. Gauahar intervenes and says that she doesn’t talk like that and Tejjaswi must not put words in her mouth, leaving Tejjaswi speechless.

Last week, Umar Riaz got eliminated for getting into a physical fight with Prateek Sehajpal. It’ll be interesting to see who will get eliminated this week.

