Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Scolds Afsana Khan for Rude Behaviour, But Will He Throw Her Out?

With each passing episode, the drama and controversies inside Bigg Boss 15 house are getting more and more intense and the contestants are also seen getting violent. In today’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the host will train his guns at Afsana Khan, who has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons.

Afsana got into a verbal argument with Shamita Shetty earlier in this week which led to them abusing each other and coming to blows. During a task, Afsana also pulls Akasa’s top and passes unsavory comment on her dressing. This provokes Tejasswi Prakash who also shouts at her. Meanwhile, Afsana stands by her claims and even passes comments on Jay Bhanushali, who claimed she kicked him during the task.

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will pull out Afsana for her actions. He will also scold her for repeatedly saying that she does not want to win the show and will accept her fate whenever she is thrown out. Afsana is also seen pulling down Vishal and Shamita for their work background and Salman will also confront her on those comments. He reprimands her for calling Shamita ‘old’ and ‘ghatiya’. Biggest question remains if Salman will throw her out of the house or not?

Afsana has been trending on Twitter for most part of the day, with netizens standing for and against her. Some have claimed that she is being targeted and singled out while others said she shouldn’t have spoken about people’s career and belittle them in any way.

