Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Slams Shamita Shetty for Pushing Rakhi Sawant, Says 'You Chose Violence'

Salman Khan will come down heavily on Shamita Shetty in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. The Bollywood superstar will be seen scolding Shamita for pushing co-contestant Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty locked horns during the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task after the former supported Devoleena. As Shamita cried foul over the task, the two even got into a war of words, calling each other names. While other housemates tried to keep the two apart, Shamita went ahead and pushed Rakhi, leaving her furious. Following this, Rakhi demanded Shamita’s eviction but much to her dismay, Bigg Boss called off the task, leaving the entire house disappointed. Given they had been working hard to win the immunity, the housemates revolted against Shamita and Rakhi for spoiling the game.

Now, Shamita will get an earful from Salman in the weekend episode. “The way you pushed Rakhi was wrong. You have called Umar Riaz for being aggressive. You did the same thing, which you are against," says Salman.

Salman Khan will also call out Karan Kundrra for fighting with Tejasswi Prakash. He questions him, “Were you upset over the fact that Rakhi was playing an unfair game or the fact that Rakhi and Devoleena were supporting Tejasswi?” This puts Karan in a tight spot.

Meanwhile, the weekend episode will be graced by Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli who will promote their upcoming magnum opus RRR on the reality show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.