Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan Plays 'Knock Knock' Joke with Salman Khan, Dances with Raveena Tandon

Sara Ali Khan embodies a funny persona on social media and she carried the same vibe to the Bigg Boss 15 sets while promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The actress met the host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She shared a video of all the fun she had on the sets of the show. The Instagram video shows Sara pretending to be a journalist as she enters the stage with a selfie stick. She makes Salman dance to her song Chaka Chak from the film.

Sara also plays her famous ‘knock knock’ joke with Salman, and the actor participates equally. “Knock-knock," Sara begins. “Kaun hai?" Salman plays along. “Sal-man na maan, main teri mehmaan (Whether you like it or not, I am your guest,)" she replies, leaving the Bigg Boss 15 host in splits.

The young actress ends her Bigg Boss trip video with a surprise - dancing to Chaka Chak with actress Raveena Tandon. “With the biggest boss @beingsalmankhan #chakachak #atrangire #knockknock. Also wait for the end for a special surprise @officialraveenatandon," she wrote while sharing the video. Take a look at all the fun Sara had on the Bigg Boss sets here:

Atrangi Re marks Sara’s first film with Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead. Atrangi Re will have an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

