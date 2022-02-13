Bigg Boss 15 Sets In Mumbai Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on the sets of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 which is located at Film City in Mumbai. Reportedly, the fire broke out at 1 PM following which four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties were reported.

Following the incident, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a statement that read, “A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported."

A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported: BMC— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 ended on January 30 with Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the winner. The Naagin 6 actor took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy along with the prize money of Rs 40 lakh. While Tejasswi was the winner, Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up followed by Karan Kundrra. Other contestants who were in the top 5 were Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat.

Fire erupted at the sets of Bigg Boss 15 in Film City in Mumbai. Four fire brigade vehicles have reached the location & no casualities have been reported so far. It is not yet known in which part of the set the fire started #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/FcV5WcNQJe— #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 13, 2022

Former Bigg Boss winners Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan had also graced the finale. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill also paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla and left everyone, including the host Salman Khan teary-eyed. The cast of Gehraiyaan - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa had also joined the finale.

