Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Misses Raqesh Bapat, Learns How to be a Marathi Wife

Shamita Shetty, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house along with Prateek Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt, has already started to miss Raqesh Bapat. The two met on Bigg Boss OTT, where they had participated as contestants. She shared her feelings with Jay Bhanushali, who taught her how to be a Marathi wife.

Jay asked the actress to translate ‘Hey please listen’ in Marathi. Further, Tejasswi Prakash asked Shamita to make ‘pohe’, to which she agreed and said that she will hire a cook for Raqesh, who is very fond of food. After all this, Jay started teasing Shamita as “Shamita Raqesh Bapat." Leaving the actress red-faced.

Other contestants like Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya joined in and teased Shamita and said that now Raqesh will have to come inside the show immediately. Shamita told them that he won’t come.

In an interview with us, Raqesh said that he was a bit worried for Shamita as she’s going to be alone in the house. Shamita was extremely close to Raqesh and Neha Bhasin in BB OTT, but both her friends ain’t there in Bigg Boss 15.

“I told her to be calm. I’m a little worried that she is going alone. I have told her not to overreact or react to things that people say or do. It is going to be task-oriented. It is not life and death. You don’t have to take it so drastically or to the heart," said Raqesh on what he advised Shamita before she headed to Bigg Boss 15 house.

