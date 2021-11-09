Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Enjoy Intimate Date Night

The recent episode of Bigg Boss season 15 reunited Shamita Shetty with her beau Raqesh Bapat for a romantic date. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestants who formed a romantic connection during the show were seen having a candlelight dinner in the latest episode of Bigg Boss on Monday. Shamita, who was already in the latest season of the reality show from the beginning, reunited with Raqesh last week when he returned to the house as a wild card entry.

Pictures shared on Instagram show a glimpse of Shamita and Raqesh's date night inside the Bigg Boss house. The duo cleaned up well for the date night and was seen sitting across each other with red roses adorning the dining table. The couple clinked wine glasses and enjoyed a slow dance moment as romantic music played in the background.

Last week, Raqesh and singer Neha Bhasin made their wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house. The episode saw Shamita embracing Neha as she entered the show, however, she was even more surprised when she saw Raqesh who entered the house dressed in a gorilla costume. The couple hugged each other as Shamita teared up. The duo expressed their love for each other as they embraced.

Unlike some other couples in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss who have proposed and even married inside the show, Raqesh does not have plans of proposing to Shamita on national television. Before returning to the Bigg Boss house, Raqesh had told the Times of India, “I will never propose Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion.” The 43-year-old actor told the national daily that whenever something like that has to happen, it will happen away from the public glare and in a private space. The actor had also revealed that he and Shamita will be focusing on their individual games inside the show.

